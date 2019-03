Getty Images

The Steelers have agreed to terms on a two-year, $8 million deal with linebacker Anthony Chickillo, a source told PFT.

He appeared in all 16 games for a second consecutive season and played 295 snaps on defense and 327 on special teams last season.

Chickillo made 24 tackles, 1.5 sacks and two pass breakups in 2018 and has 62 tackles and seven sacks over the past three seasons.

He entered the NFL as a sixth-round pick of the Steelers in 2015.