Steelers will keep Ryan Shazier under contract, on PUP list

Getty Images

Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier will remain under contract for another year as he continues to recover from the severe spinal injury he suffered late in the 2017 season.

Shazier’s salary in 2018 was guaranteed for injury, so there was never any risk that he would lose pay last year, but the Steelers announced today that he will remain under contract this year as well. Although Shazier is still hoping to play football again, he’s not ready for that and he will go on the Physically Unable to Perform list.

The Steelers’ announcement said Shazier will be paid a salary, accrue another season toward his pension, and will continue to get the health insurance that all active NFL players receive.

“We will continue to support Ryan’s efforts to return to play,” said General Manager Kevin Colbert. “Although he won’t be able to help us on the field in 2019, his leadership, insight, and emotional support have always been very valuable to us, and we look forward to his contributions in our pursuit of a championship.”

The Steelers chose Shazier in the first round of the 2014 NFL draft and he played four years in Pittsburgh before the serious injury he suffered on December 4, 2017.