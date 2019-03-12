Steven Nelson agrees to deal with Steelers

Posted by Charean Williams on March 12, 2019, 7:42 PM EDT
The Steelers don’t usually make a big splash in free agency. Aditi Kinkhabwala of NFL Media reports that Steven Nelson is the biggest-money free agent the Steelers have enticed since safety Mike Mitchell in 2014.

Mitchell signed a five-year, $25 million deal with Pittsburgh but never became the playmaker the Steelers had hoped.

The team obviously hopes for more from Nelson, who agreed to a three-year, $25.5 million deal, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media.

Nelson, 26, was a third-round pick of the Chiefs in 2015.

He played 52 games with 38 starts, making 174 tackles, four interceptions and 15 pass breakups in his career in Kansas City.

  4. Addition by subtraction. Nelson ducked, I was so tired of teams throwing his way knowing a flag was all but guaranteed. See ya nelson

  5. Okay … well, interesting comments so far.

    Nelson isn’t Rod Woodson, but he’s a good corner, and Pittsburgh needs new blood in the defensive backfield. Thrilled to see the Steelers participating in the free-agent market for a change (acquiring as opposed to trading away), and glad we’re addressing this particular need. Now if we could just pick up a promising safety and a strong fast linebacker.

