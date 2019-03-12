T.J. Lang hasn’t decided if he’ll keep playing

Getty Images

The Lions released guard T.J. Lang last week and the 31-year-old said that he’s gotten calls from other teams since becoming a free agent.

None of those calls have led to serious discussions about next season, however. Lang said on SiriusXM NFL Radio that he told his agent that he doesn’t “want a team to kind of waste some time and resources into figuring me out” because he hasn’t figured out whether he wants to continue to playing.

“I’m at that point now where I’m not committed to either playing or retiring,” Lang said. “Really, it’s just kind of taking a day by day, and you know what? If I do get a chance to play again, great. If I don’t, I think I’m content with that. I think I’m proud of what I’ve done over the 10-year span. And I’m just trying to take it slow and figure it out. But either way I go, I think I’ll be all right. I’ve had a good run.”

Lang was limited to six games last season while dealing with head and neck injuries. He said he wants to take some time to feel sure about what he wants to do this year so that he doesn’t regret a hasty choice down the line.