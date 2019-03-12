Texans will sign Tashaun Gipson

Getty Images

The Texans won’t have Tyrann Mathieu, Kareem Jackson or Kevin Johnson back in their secondary for the 2019 season and they have reportedly come to an agreement with a veteran safety to help build a new group at the back end of the defense.

Dianna Russini of ESPN reports that the team will sign former Jaguars safety Tashaun Gipson. Gipson was released by Jacksonville as they cleared out cap space last week.

Gipson started every game during his three years with the Jaguars. He had 54 tackles and an interception last season. The move to Houston reunites him with cornerback Aaron Colvin as Colvin was a member of the Jaguars before signing with the Texans last offseason.

Justin Reid and Andre Hal remain on hand from last year’s safety group in Houston and will part of this year’s mix with Gipson.