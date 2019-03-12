Thomas Davis set to sign with Chargers

Getty Images

We’ve known linebacker Thomas Davis’ long run with the Panthers was coming to an end for some time and now we know where he’s set to play in 2019 as well.

Davis announced his intention to sign with the Chargers on Tuesday. While teams are free to talk to players and agree to the parameters of a deal, nothing can become official until the start of the new league year on Wednesday afternoon.

Davis was a first-round pick in 2005 and has spent his entire career with the Panthers. He bounced back from a stretch that saw him play just nine games from 2009 to 2011 to reestablish himself as a key player on the Carolina defense and has missed just seven games since the start of the 2012 season.

He had 79 tackles last season and will join a linebacker group that also includes Jatavis Brown, Uchenna Nwosu, Kyzir White and the recently re-signed Denzel Perryman.