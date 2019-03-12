Trey Flowers deal comes in at five years, $90 million

Getty Images

The Lions gave a big deal to free agent pass rusher Trey Flowers — a deal that may shape the market for the other free agent pass rushers around the league.

Flowers’ deal is for five years and $90 million, with $40 million fully guaranteed at signing, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

That’s a big contract, and one that will surely be noticed by the agents for Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence, Texans defensive end Jadeveon Clowney, Seahawks defensive end Frank Clark and Chiefs outside linebacker Dee Ford. Those four pass rushers all got the franchise tag, and all four of them will be pleased to see that Flowers is establishing what the going rate is for top pass rushers.

The Lions made an aggressive move to get the top available player in free agency. They’ve been one of the most aggressive teams this week, which will be met with approval in Detroit — but will also put more pressure on General Manager Bob Quinn and coach Matt Patricia to win this year.