Tuesday’s #PFTPM/Unbuttoned is unleashed

So Simms and I decided to record a podcast together, and we decided to co-brand it under the #PFTPM heading and his Unbuttoned production.

I don’t really have anything else to add.

But I’ll say this: It was fun. It was like two guys talking on the phone for an hour about whatever came up, and we answered a few questions.

By the way, it would be wise not to listen to this around your kids. Unless you, like Simms, encourage your kids to drop “F” bombs while at home and/or while recording podcasts.

If you like it, let us know in the comments. We don’t want to waste our time doing it if you won’t waste your time listening to it.