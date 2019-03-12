Vote on Raiders lease set for Friday

Getty Images

The big news about the Raiders in recent days has had to do with the acquisitions of players like wide receiver Antonio Brown, left tackle Trent Brown and others, but the question of where those teams would be playing their home games remained unsettled.

While discussions on a lease to remain in Oakland for 2019 reached a point where a deal appeared to be in place, it has not yet been made official. A big step toward that point should come on Friday.

A vote of the Coliseum Authority about the lease has been scheduled for that day. That vote was expected earlier this month, but one issue remained outstanding as of last week. It appears that’s been resolved as Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that this vote as well as ones by Oakland City Council and Alameda County Board of Supervisors are expected to be a “formality.”

The lease agreement calls for the Raiders to make a $7.5 million payment to use the Coliseum in 2019. There’s a $10.5 million team option for 2020 in the event their move to Las Vegas isn’t ready to happen.