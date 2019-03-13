$16.7 million fully guaranteed for Lamarcus Joyner

Getty Images

Lamarcus Joyner made $11.287 million last year under the franchise tag, with the Rams. Over the next four years, he’ll make $42 million with the Raiders — assuming the Raiders keep him for all four years.

Per a source with knowledge of the contract, Joyner will receive $16.7 million fully guaranteed under the deal. The full details appear below.

1. 2019 roster bonus: $4 million, due on the fifth day of the league year.

2. 2019 base salary: $4.7 million, fully guaranteed.

3. 2020 roster bonus: $8 million, fully guaranteed as of the seventh day of the 2019 league year.

4. 2020 base salary: $4.6 million, guaranteed for injury at the time of signing and fully guaranteed as of the third day of the 2020 league year.

5. 2021 base salary: $9.6 million.

6. 2022 base salary: $9.7 million.

7. 2019-22 workout bonuses: $350,000.

The total guarantee is $21.3 million. As a practical matter, he’ll get it all; otherwise, the Raiders will end up paying him $16.7 million for one year.