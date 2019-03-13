49ers add Tevin Coleman

Getty Images

For the second consecutive offseason, the 49ers are adding one of the top available free agent running backs.

Tevin Coleman has agreed to a two-year, $10 million contract with the 49ers, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Coleman was the No. 51 player on our Free Agent Top 100, and he was the best available running back after the two ahead of him, Le'Veon Bell and Mark Ingram, had already signed.

The move makes clear that 49ers General Manager John Lynch wants a good running game. Last year Jerick McKinnon signed a four-year, $30 million contract with the 49ers, and after he got hurt Matt Breida became the team’s top running back. Coleman is joining that mix as the 49ers attempt to make more plays in Kyle Shanahan’s offense.