49ers got involved late for Le’Veon Bell

The Colts never pursued Le'Veon Bell, media report notwithstanding. The Ravens never pursued Le’Veon Bell, media report notwithstanding.

At the end of the day, however, another team was involved. Sort of.

The 49ers, PFT has learned, were “interested” in Bell, but they were waiting for his bottom-line price to drop a little bit more before putting pedal to metal. This follows a report from Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com that the 49ers made a “serious push for Le’Veon Bell with a strong offer.” While the 49ers had interest, the notion that a “serious push” via a “strong offer” seems like more of the same Bell-camp puffing that characterized negotiations that ultimately involved only one team.

Indeed, NFL Network analyst Maurice Jones-Drew, who is represented by Bell’s agent and presumably got the information from the agent, said Wednesday on the air that the 49ers made a “strong offer.”

“Strong” apparently is in the eye of the beholder. Whatever it was, it wasn’t strong enough to overcome the $13.125 million that the Jets will pay. And the Jets ultimately would have paid a lot more, if someone other than the Jets had been seriously involved.