49ers re-sign Jimmie Ward

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said at the Scouting Combine that he wanted the team to bring defensive back Jimmie Ward back for another season and he got his wish.

According to multiple reports, Ward has re-signed with the 49ers for one year and $5 million.

General Manager John Lynch also expressed a desire to bring the 2014 first-round pick back for a sixth season, but noted that Ward’s long injury history complicated the decision. He’s only played 27 games over the last three seasons and also missed eight games during his rookie year.

The one-year deal reflects Ward’s need to show that he can turn that around and play well enough to get a longer commitment from the 49ers or someone else next year.