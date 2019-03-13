Adrian Peterson will stay in Washington

Getty Images

Adrian Peterson didn’t have to wait as long to find a job for the 2019 season.

Peterson remained a free agent until signing with Washington last summer, but he didn’t even have to officially become a free agent this year. Peterson told Josina Anderson of ESPN that he will remain with Washington.

“It will be a two-year deal,” Peterson said. “I feel like we made some good moves to get to where we are trying to go.”

Peterson ran 251 times for 1,042 yards and seven touchdowns while also catching 20 passes for 208 yards and a touchdown.

He was the clear No. 1 back last season, but things could play out differently this year. Peterson landed with Washington after Derrius Guice tore his ACL and the 2018 second-round pick is expected back in the lineup this year.

UPDATE 3:03 p.m. ET: Per multiple reports, the deal is worth $8 million.