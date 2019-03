Getty Images

Pro Bowl returner Andre Roberts has agreed to terms with the Bills, Dianna Russini of ESPN reports.

Roberts, 31, is leaving the Jets after one season. He made first-team All-Pro and the Pro Bowl as a returner, averaging 29.4 yards per kickoff return and 14.1 yards per punt return.

He scored two return touchdowns and another as a receiver.

Roberts also has played with Arizona, Washington, Detroit and Atlanta in his nine years in the NFL.