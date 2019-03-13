Antonio Brown, Derek Carr work out at Oakland park

Getty Images

Yes, Antonio Brown and Derek Carr worked out together Tuesday. No, they didn’t do it at the team facility, which would have been a violation of league rules since the trade doesn’t become official until this afternoon.

In an Instagram video Tuesday, Brown said he was heading to the team’s facility to meet with the coaches and workout with Carr. He was only permitted to have a physical and meet with coaches at the facility until the trade was official.

Brown and the Raiders adhered to the rules.

TMZ published a video of Brown catching passes from Carr at a park near the team facility in Oakland. Brown slid down a light pole at one point, drawing laughter from a handful of onlookers.

It is interesting that Carr and Brown got to work on Brown’s first day in town given one of the Pro Bowl receiver’s complaints about Ben Roethlisberger was that the Steelers quarterback didn’t work out with Brown in the offseason.

“I would’ve liked for me and Ben to be cool. I thought we was cool,” Brown said in an interview with ESPN earlier this month. “When I think, I been to his house one time; he’s been to my house one time. We don’t work out in the offseason. It’s like, yo, if we really want to win, you think that’s winning? That’s not winning; that’s not winning culture.”