Antonio Brown is late for his first official task as a Raider

You really can’t make this stuff up.

Plagued with reports of chronic tardiness in Pittsburgh, receiver Antonio Brown‘s career in Oakland has commenced with the player failing to show up on time for his introductory press conference.

Due to begin at 4:30 p.m. ET, Brown still hasn’t shown up.

He may have a perfectly legitimate excuse for being late. But the last thing that a guy with a reputation for always being late should do when traded to a new team is to be late for the first thing he does as a member of that new team.