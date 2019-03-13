Bears hosting Ha Ha Clinton-Dix

Getty Images

Washington reportedly wants Ha Ha Clinton-Dix back despite signing Landon Collins. There are other teams, though, that need Clinton-Dix more.

The Bears lost Adrian Amos to the rival Packers, leaving an opening in their secondary.

Chicago is hosting Clinton-Dix tonight and tomorrow, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

Clinton-Dix, 26, spent part of last season with Washington after the team made a trade with the Packers.

In five NFL seasons, he has one Pro Bowl, 456 tackles, 14 interceptions, 28 passes defensed and four forced fumbles.