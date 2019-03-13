Bears officially cut Cody Parkey

Getty Images

The Bears didn’t disguise their intention to part ways with kicker Cody Parkey, but he remained on the roster through the first couple of months of their offseason.

Parkey’s officially time as a Bear came to an end on Wednesday. The team announced his release and General Manager Ryan Pace indicated last month that Parkey will be designated as a post-June 1 cut in order to lessen the amount of dead money on this year’s cap.

Redford Jones and Chris Blewitt are now the only kickers on the Chicago roster.

The Bears also announced that they have tendered defensive end Roy Robertson-Harris, outside linebacker Isaiah Irving and offensive lineman Rashaad Coward as exclusive rights free agents.