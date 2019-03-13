Bears sign Ted Larsen

Getty Images

Offensive lineman Ted Larsen has landed a new job less than a week after being released by the Dolphins.

The Bears announced on Wednesday that Larsen has signed a one-year deal with the team. Larsen didn’t have to wait for the start of the new league year to officially sign because he was released.

It will be Larsen’s second stint with the Bears. He played in 16 games and made eight starts at right guard during the 2016 season.

Larsen moved on to Miami the next year and made 21 starts for the Dolphins over the last two seasons.

The Bears have their starting offensive linemen from the end of last year coming back, but interior backups Eric Kush and Bryan Witzmann are free agents.