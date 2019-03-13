Brandon Bolden back to Patriots

Getty Images

After one year away, running back Brandon Bolden is returning to New England.

Bolden has agreed to a two-year deal with the Patriots, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The 29-year-old Bolden played in New England from 2012 through 2017, then left for the Dolphins last year. He didn’t do much in the Dolphins’ offense, managing just eight carries for 91 yards and three catches for 13 yards, but he was a big part of the special teams, playing on 66 percent of the Dolphins’ special teams plays.

The Patriots like what Bolden can do on special teams, and they also think he can be a contributor on offense as well. He may be a better fit for what he’s asked to do in New England than for what he was asked to do in Miami, and the Patriots will be glad to have him back.