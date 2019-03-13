Brandon Bolden back to Patriots

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 13, 2019, 9:32 AM EDT
After one year away, running back Brandon Bolden is returning to New England.

Bolden has agreed to a two-year deal with the Patriots, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The 29-year-old Bolden played in New England from 2012 through 2017, then left for the Dolphins last year. He didn’t do much in the Dolphins’ offense, managing just eight carries for 91 yards and three catches for 13 yards, but he was a big part of the special teams, playing on 66 percent of the Dolphins’ special teams plays.

The Patriots like what Bolden can do on special teams, and they also think he can be a contributor on offense as well. He may be a better fit for what he’s asked to do in New England than for what he was asked to do in Miami, and the Patriots will be glad to have him back.

15 responses to “Brandon Bolden back to Patriots

  3. Bill loves him some key soecial teams players, that’s for sure…..
    Welcome back home Brandon!!!

  8. There you go. We all waited patiently for 3 days while 22 of the top 25 FA’s were picked up by other teams. FINALLY the Pats reward us with 2 BLOCKBUSTER deals for players outside the top 100. It’s the Patriot way.

    Being a Pats fan is great when the season starts, but it kind of sucks in March and April. We sign FA’s that NO one is talking about, and draft guys NO one has heard of before. Some how Bill puts it together and creates a competitive team out of a roster that doesn’t seem good enough to have that many wins. 😉

    Welcome back Brandon.

  9. From a purely on-field perspective, happy to see it. Somewhat surprised either side was interested given the post miami “miracle” game comments…

  10. albloch says:
    March 13, 2019 at 9:52 am
    From a purely on-field perspective, happy to see it. Somewhat surprised either side was interested given the post miami “miracle” game comments…

    ——————————
    The Miami miracle was what it was and it certainly did happen. You can’t begrudge the Dolphins and their fans for getting a kick out of it. Who wouldn’t? It was the peak of their season. The Patriots and fans had to wait several weeks before their own peak came. But when it was all over everybody had something to be happy about, so it’s all good.

  11. I’m glad to have him back too. GREAT move for the World Champions! 🙂

    Immediate ST upgrade and a very good emergency back too.

  12. With Cordarrelle Patterson gone this makes so much sense. He will play on special teams and add depth to RB chart. Rex Burkhead too can contribute to special teams…adds so much flexibility to the squad.

  13. patfanken says:
    March 13, 2019 at 9:52 am
    There you go. We all waited patiently for 3 days while 22 of the top 25 FA’s were picked up by other teams. FINALLY the Pats reward us with 2 BLOCKBUSTER deals for players outside the top 100. It’s the Patriot way.
    Being a Pats fan is great when the season starts, but it kind of sucks in March and April.
    ——
    Not when you’re World Champions! Then March and April are kinda nice.

    🙂

