Brian Poole scheduled to meet with Bengals

The Falcons chose not to tender cornerback Brian Poole as a restricted free agent, making him an unrestricted free agent.

And Poole has drawn interest on the open market.

After his previously announced visit to the Jets, Poole is expected to head to Cincinnati, Vaughn McClure of ESPN reports.

Poole, 26, spent three seasons in Atlanta, playing mostly in the slot. He has appeared in 47 games with 21 starts.

He had 74 tackles, three sacks and three interceptions for Atlanta in 16 games last season.