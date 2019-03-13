Brian Poole will visit Jets

Getty Images

It’s been known for a while that the Falcons were not going to tender cornerback Brian Poole as a restricted free agent, but other teams still had to wait until the start of the new league year to speak to him.

The new league year is upon us and Poole has lined up a visit with a team interested in signing him. Josina Anderson of ESPN reports that Poole is on his way to visit with the Jets.

Poole has played in 47 games over the last three seasons and usually works out of the slot. He had 74 tackles, three sacks and three interceptions for Atlanta in 16 games last season.

The Jets used Buster Skrine in the slot last season, but he agreed to a deal with the Bears during the legal tampering window. Morris Claiborne is also a free agent and the Jets have re-signed Darryl Roberts.