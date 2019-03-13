Browns set to sign Demetrius Harris

Getty Images

It won’t make the splash of Tuesday night’s addition, but the Browns have picked up another piece for their offense.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the team is set to sign tight end Demetrius Harris to a two-year deal once the new league year opens on Wednesday afternoon.

Harris spent the last six seasons in Kansas City after signing with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent in 2013. He was on the practice squad his first year and broke his foot in 2014, but missed just one game over the last four years.

Harris caught 57 passes for 605 yards and six touchdowns over his entire run with the Chiefs. As the modest receiving numbers would indicate, most of that time was spent in a complementary role.

Something similar will likely be the case in 2019 with David Njoku as the No. 1 tight end the Odell Beckham/Jarvis Landry receiving duo in place in Cleveland.