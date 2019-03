Getty Images

A year ago, the Browns justified bypassing Bradley Chubb in the draft because they had Emmanuel Ogbah.

Now that they have Olivier Vernon, he’s apparently surplus to requirements.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Browns are shopping Ogbah, or will be once the league year starts in an hour.

Ogbah has 12.5 sacks in three seasons, but the fact he’s only making $1.35 million this year should make him an attractive commodity to other teams.