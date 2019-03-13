Browns to sign Adarius Taylor

Getty Images

The Browns are making an addition to their linebacking corps.

According to multiple reports, the team will sign Adarius Taylor to a two-year deal. Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports the deal is worth $5 million with $2.55 million in guarantees.

Taylor spent the last four seasons with the Buccaneers and made 10 starts on defense last season. Taylor finished the year with 60 tackles, a sack, an interception and a forced fumble. He was also a regular on special teams throughout his time in Tampa.

Taylor opened up his career as a member of the Panthers, so he has experience playing for Browns defensive coordinator Steve Wilks and linebackers coach Al Holcomb.