Buccaneers re-sign Peyton Barber

Getty Images

The Buccaneers agreed to terms with running Peyton Barber on a one-year deal, the team announced Wednesday. He was scheduled to become a restricted free agent.

Barber led the team in rushing in 2018, with a career-best 871 yards on 234 carries. He started all 16 games.

He arrived in Tampa as an undrafted free agent in 2016 and has played in 47 of a possible 48 games since with 21 starts.

Barber has 397 carries for 1,517 yards and nine touchdowns in his three seasons as well as 41 receptions for 234 yards and another score.