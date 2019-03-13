Buccaners release defensive tackle Mitch Unrein

Getty Images

A year ago, the Buccaneers signed defensive tackle Mitch Unrein as part of a defensive line rebuild.

Wednesday, they released him before he ever played a down.

According to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, the Buccaneers are releasing Unrein with a failed physical designation.

Unrein suffered a concussion in training camp and was placed on injured reserve last September, and never returned. Stroud reports that he was never cleared to resume football activities.

The 31-year-old has also played for the Broncos, Bears, and Chargers in his prior seven seasons, but it’s unclear if he’ll play again.

He signed a three-year, $10.5 million deal last March, and they’ll save $2.75 million in cap space with his release.