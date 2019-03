Getty Images

The Cardinals signed kicker Cole Murphy.

The team used three kickers last season because of injuries to Phil Dawson and made only 12 of 17 field goals while converting 23 of 24 extra points.

Murphy was a two-time Lou Groza Award semifinalist while at Syracuse from 2014-17. He is the school’s all-time leader in field goals made with 59 and ranks third in points scored.

The Alliance of American Football’s San Diego Fleet cut Murphy before the start of their season.