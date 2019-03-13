Cardinals skipping Oklahoma pro day

Getty Images

The Cardinals are trying really hard to send signals about Kyler Murray.

Whether we’re reading them correctly — or whether they themselves know what those signals mean — remains to be seen.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Cardinals General Manager Steve Keim, coach Kliff Kingsbury, and owner Michael Bidwill are not in attendance at Oklahoma’s pro day today.

Of course, that could be notable, considering possible No. 1 overall pick Kyler Murray is there today and oh-my-god-what-if-they-hate-Kyler-Murray?

But the Cardinals have been tripping over themselves to signal either their interest or disinterest that it’s hard to tell anymore. All we know for sure is they’re not very subtle about any of it.

It started before Kingsbury was hired, when he said he’d take Murray first overall (which could fairly be described as typical college coach smoke-blowing about and upcoming opponent). But then the Cardinals hired Kingsbury, and earned the top pick in the draft, which made it a thing.

Then Bidwill tried to stomp out a fire he lit when he hired Kingsbury, saying their plan was to “build around the foundation that we have” — meaning 2018 first-round quarterback Josh Rosen.

Then they sent Kingsbury out to deliver a similar endorsement of Rosen, but then Keim went to the Scouting Combine and said Rosen was their quarterback “right now, for sure,” which triggered another round to tea-leaf reading in the opposite direction.

The reality is, the Cardinals will be able to monitor the results of today’s public workout. And then they’ll likely have a private workout and visit with Murray at some point between now and the draft.

Which makes their attendance today a moot point. But rest assured, they’ll do their very best to let us know they feel some sort of way.