Chargers bring back Brandon Mebane

The Chargers moved quickly to keep one of their own.

The team announced a new two-year deal for nose tackle Brandon Mebane.

He was the No. 48 player on the PFT Top 100 free agent list, and a key component to their defense. and a team captain. He missed four games last year after the death of his daughter, returning to play in the playoffs.

He spent his first nine seasons with the Seahawks.

The team also announced the previously reported additions of linebacker Thomas Davis and quarterback Tyrod Taylor.