Chargers sign Tyrod Taylor

Philip Rivers has a new backup.

The Chargers have agreed to a two-year contract with quarterback Tyrod Taylor, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Taylor started the first three games of last season for the Browns, but when he was injured and Baker Mayfield played well in his absence, he never got the job back. Taylor previously spent three years as the Bills’ starter, and was a backup in Baltimore for four years before that.

Backup quarterbacks haven’t had much work to do with the Chargers during Rivers’ long tenure as their starter, so Taylor may not see the field much. But if Rivers does go down, the Chargers now have a backup who has proven he can win games.