Chargers sign Tyrod Taylor

March 13, 2019
Philip Rivers has a new backup.

The Chargers have agreed to a two-year contract with quarterback Tyrod Taylor, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Taylor started the first three games of last season for the Browns, but when he was injured and Baker Mayfield played well in his absence, he never got the job back. Taylor previously spent three years as the Bills’ starter, and was a backup in Baltimore for four years before that.

Backup quarterbacks haven’t had much work to do with the Chargers during Rivers’ long tenure as their starter, so Taylor may not see the field much. But if Rivers does go down, the Chargers now have a backup who has proven he can win games.

  1. Wow! Did not see that coming. Must’ve had no market for his services as a starting QB. So he did the next best thing and agreed to back up a 38 year old veteran.

    Although Rivers is remarkably durable and free of injury in his career.

  2. Taylor doesn’t “win games”. The running game and defense win games in which Taylor starts, but he almost *never* leads a comeback once his team falls behind, even if it’s in the first quarter.

  4. Back-up or third string quarterback behind rivers is good work if you can get it. Won’t be seeing the field much and a sweet paycheck. I still can’t believe incompetent baby huey went with this guy instead of Baker.

  6. Goodbye Geno Smith… If (historically improbable) Rivers gets hurt and Tyrod comes in will they switch the offense so TT can read/panic/run, like Lamar Jackson? He can’t play pocket QB which is what the Bolts offense is designed to do. Not sure this makes sense at all…

  8. As a Bills fan who watched him those 3 years, he’s a great game manager, but he’s unable to put the team on his shoulders and win the game or make a comeback. He is super careful with the ball and doesn’t turn the ball over, but he takes no chances and routinely misses wide open receivers. Not a bad pickup as a backup though.

  10. nfl4dummies says:
    March 13, 2019 at 1:05 pm
    Goodbye Geno Smith… If (historically improbable) Rivers gets hurt and Tyrod comes in will they switch the offense so TT can read/panic/run, like Lamar Jackson?


    Can’t figure out if your name is apt or a joke because you clearly do not watch the game. While I do not think Jackson has a long career ahead of him, he doesn’t panic. He is a natural runner and last I checked did pretty well at it last season. Russell Wilson used to do the same thing and I think he won a SB if I am not mistaken.

  12. Dear Bills fans… please stop. You replaced him with Nathan Peterman…Tyrod Taylor is not Tom Brady but your team literally did the equivalent or replacing your not flashy but reliable Ford Escape with a Power Wheels toy jeep with a missing battery yet constantly complain that the Escape wasn’t a Porsche even though your power wheel jeep never even got out the driveway.

