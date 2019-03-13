Chiefs release Eric Berry

Getty Images

Tyrann Mathieu is joining the Chiefs, but he won’t be sharing the secondary with Eric Berry.

As we suggested when Mathieu agreed to terms with the team this week, the Chiefs have released Berry. Berry was set to make a salary of $12.4 million this season, but he will be moving on after nine years in the organization.

“I’d like to thank Eric for his contributions to our team and the Kansas City community over the last nine years,” Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said in a statement. “Seeing his passion and watching his love for the game has been truly remarkable. He’s a special person, and we wish him the best as his career moves forward.”

PFT has learned, via a league source, that the Chiefs will designate it as a post-June 1 move, which means that they’ll clear $9.55 million in cap space while being stuck with $6.95 million in dead money.

A torn Achilles in the first game of the 2017 season and a heel injury last season kept Berry off the field for most of the last two years. He’ll now try to show he can stay healthy and remain productive with another team.