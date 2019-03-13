Cole Beasley gets $10.7 million fully guaranteed

Getty Images

Cole Beasley reportedly wanted $20 million guaranteed in free agency. He didn’t get it.

Per a source with knowledge of the deal, Beasley’s new four-year, $29 million contract with the Buffalo Bills has $10.7 million in fully guaranteed payments. Here’s the breakdown of the contract.

1. Signing bonus: $6 million.

2. 2019 roster bonus: $2.5 million, due on April 1.

3. 2019 base salary; $2.2 million, fully guaranteed.

4. 2020 roster bonus: $500,000, due on the fifth day of the 2020 league year.

4. 2020 base salary: $4.4 million, $3.7 million of which is guaranteed for injury at signing and fully guaranteed on the fifth day of the 2020 league year.

5. 2021 roster bonus: $500,000, due on the fifth day of the 2021 league year.

6. 2021 base salary: $4.7 million.

7. 2022 roster bonus: $500,000, due on the fifth day of the 2022 league year.

8. 2022 base salary: $4.9 million.

9. 2019-22 per-game roster bonuses: $31,250 per game, which equates to up to $500,000 per year.

The total guarantee is $14.4 million, and the deal pays out $11.4 million through 2019, $17 million through year two, and $22.9 million through year three.