Colts keeping cornerback Pierre Desir

The Colts are starting to spend some of their cap room on some of their own.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Colts are retaining free agent cornerback Pierre Desir with a three-year deal.

The former fourth-round pick of the Browns had a breakout season for the Colts this year, earning himself a new contract.

Colts General Manager Chris Ballard has said he wanted to retain his own (successful) core of player more than making splashy free agent news, and hanging onto a productive player fits with that plan.