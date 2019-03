Getty Images

The Cowboys didn’t get in to the Earl Thomas mix, but they’re still doing work.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Cowboys have re-signed fullback Jamize Olawale.

OK, so that’s not the same.

While he only had two receptions and didn’t carry the ball for the Cowboys, a lead blocker in a scheme with Ezekiel Elliott is still important, and now they have him taken care of for another year. He was acquired in a trade with the Raiders last offseason.