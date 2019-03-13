Cowboys hang onto Cameron Fleming

Getty Images

The Cowboys are attacking the start of the new league year by signing fullbacks and backup tackles.

According to David Moore of the Dallas Morning News, the Cowboys have agreed to a new two-year deal with backup tackle Cameron Fleming.

In his first season with the Cowboys, he started three games and played in 14. He spent his first four years in the league with the Patriots.

Earlier Wednesday, the Cowboys signed Jamize Olawale. And while these aren’t the kind of moves that will move the needle with casual fans, they run the ball a lot and their star left tackle (Tyron Smith) missed three games a year for the last three years, so depth is important.