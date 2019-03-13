Dak Prescott agrees to remove his dog from city limits

Getty Images

Dak Prescott reached agreement with the city of Frisco, Texas, to remove his dog from the city limits, Newy Scruggs of DFW’s NBC5 reports.

The agreement cancels a dangerous dog hearing for the animal, an American Staffordshire terrier named Icon.

Two of quarterback’s dogs escaped through an unsecured door Feb. 25, and Icon bit a neighbor. The woman lost part of her right ring finger and was hospitalized for four days.

Animal Services officers in Frisco, Texas, previously issued two warnings to Prescott in recent months after his dogs got loose.