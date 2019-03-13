Dave Gettleman: You can win while you build a roster

AP

With the league year underway, the Giants have now officially traded wide receiver Odell Beckham and defensive end Olivier Vernon to the Browns in a move that some have called a sign that the team is prioritizing success in the future over success in 2019.

Given that they also let safety Landon Collins walk away, it’s not hard to understand why that belief has taken hold. Even if that was the team’s plan, you wouldn’t expect to hear anyone from the Giants admit that they were writing off this year and General Manager Dave Gettleman did the expected in a statement announcing the trade.

“You can win while you build a roster,” Gettleman said. “We do have a plan, and this is a part of it.”

With eight wins in the last two seasons, there’s ample reason for the Giants to blow things up and try to build winning team from the ground up. Gettleman suggests they don’t see things that way, although that may wind up ringing as true as his suggestions that the team wouldn’t trade Beckham.