The Dolphins are trying to sign a quarterback. If they get him, they’ll have someone for him to whom to throw the ball.

Per a league source, the Dolphins have signed tight end Clive Walford to a one-year deal.

A third-round pick of the Raiders in 2015, Walford spent three seasons in Oakland. He spent portions of 2018 with the Colts and Jets.

Walford has 70 catches for 768 yards and six touchdowns in his career.