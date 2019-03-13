Dolphins cut Josh Sitton

AP

Veteran guard Josh Sitton expected the Dolphins to release him this offseason and his prediction came true on Wednesday.

The Dolphins announced that they have cut Sitton from the roster shortly after the new league year got underway.

Sitton signed a two-year deal with the team after leaving the Bears last year. He was placed on injured reserve after tearing his rotator cuff in the first game of the season.

Sitton’s release frees up $5 million in cap space for the Dolphins.

The Dolphins also released Ted Larsen this offseason and right tackle Ju’Wuan James agreed to a deal with the Broncos during the legal tampering window. Backups Wesley Johnson, Travis Swanson and Sam Young are also free agents.