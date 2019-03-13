Dolphins quarterback options are dwindling

Getty Images

The Dolphins need a quarterback. Two quarterbacks who had been linked to the Dolphins will be signing elsewhere.

Joining Teddy Bridgewater (who did or didn’t receive an offer from Miami) as a guy who won’t be playing for the Dolphins is Tyrod Taylor. The rumor mill has linked the former Bills and Browns starter to the Dolphins, but he has opted to join the Chargers.

At worst in Miami, Taylor would have been a placeholder at quarterback, with Miami potentially drafting a quarterback who would have eventually taken over, if not sooner. But Taylor played that game last year in Cleveland, and a Week Three injury resulted in Taylor being benched for Baker Mayfield. In L.A., Taylor knows he’s the backup to Philip Rivers.

So now what will the Dolphins do? Ryan Fitzpatrick is available, as is Trevor Siemian. Blake Bortles soon will be on the market. Josh McCown is also on the market, but he has made it clear that he plans to wait before making his next move.

Sorry, Dolphins fans.