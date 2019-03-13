Dorsey on Beckham: Very rare to acquire “a player of this magnitude”

Getty Images

It was the blockbuster trade heard ’round the NFL. Browns General Manager John Dorsey is getting much deserved credit for pulling off the deal that has receiver Odell Beckham headed to Cleveland.

Dorsey called it a “reflection of the direction the organization is headed.”

The Browns now feature an offense with quarterback Baker Mayfield, receivers Beckham, Jarvis Landry and Antonio Callaway, running backs Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt (when he’s cleared to return) and tight end David Njoku.

Beckham has averaged almost seven catches, 93 yards and a touchdown per game in the 59 games he has played in his five seasons. He made the Pro Bowl each of his first three seasons.

“He’s probably if not the one, one or two best receivers in the National Football League,” Dorsey said, via Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer. “Very rarely do you get a chance to acquire a player of this magnitude. He’s at a relatively young age. He’s got a lot of football left in him. Great hands, great work ethic, committed, competitive, he really wants to be great. And that’s all you can ask for.”