Earl Thomas gets $32 million fully guaranteed at signing

Former Seahawks safety Earl Thomas has broken the same leg twice. That didn’t stop him from breaking the bank. (See what I did there?)

Per a league source, Thomas will receive $32 million fully guaranteed at signing as part of his four-year, $55 million deal with the Ravens. Here’s the full breakdown:

1. Signing bonus: $20 million.

2. 2019 base salary: $2 million, fully guaranteed.

3. 2020 base salary: $10 million, fully guaranteed.

4. 2021 base salary: $11 million.

5. 2022 base salary: $12 million.

That’s it. It’s that simple, and that straightforward.

Maybe other teams and agents should take that as a hint as to how easy it can all be.