Earl Thomas is heading to Baltimore

Earl Thomas has a new home and a fat wallet, and the Ravens have a centerpiece of a defense again.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Ravens will sign the Seahawks safety to a four-year, $55 million deal which includes $32 million fully guaranteed at signing.

The deal includes $22 million to be paid out in the first nine months.

It’s a huge get for the Ravens, considering they’ve lost C.J. Mosley, Eric Weddle, Terrell Suggs and Za'Darius Smith already.

Thomas gives them the kind of cornerstone safety they’ve had in the past, and his deal continues a trend of top safeties getting paid for a change.