Falcons release Ryan Schraeder

The Falcons are set to sign a couple of offensive linemen when the new league year is underway and they made some room for them by cutting ties to another member of the group.

According to multiple reports, the team is releasing right tackle Ryan Schraeder.

Schraeder joined the Falcons as an undrafted rookie in 2013 and started 69 games over the last five seasons. He had three years left on his contract and his departure will clear $3.95 million in cap space for the Falcons.

The Falcons have reportedly reached agreements with James Carpenter and Jamon Brown since the legal tampering window opened on Monday. Guard Andy Levitre is on track to become a free agent and the new arrivals would seem to make it unlikely that he’ll be back in Atlanta.