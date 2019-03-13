Giants will pay Eli Manning his $5 million roster bonus

Getty Images

The Giants had two players who were due to make $17 million this year. They traded one, and they’re keeping the other.

The other is Eli Manning. And it’s no surprise that, as reported by Dan Graziano of ESPN.com, the Giants will pay Manning’s $5 million roster bonus, which comes due on March 17.

The $5 million lump sum is part of a total compensation package that includes $11.5 million in base salary and a $500,000 roster bonus.

The Giants seem to be committed to keeping Manning, at least for 2019. The real question is whether they’ll use one of their two first-round draft picks on a quarterback, or whether they’ll focus on using their draft picks in an effort to find players who will make an immediate impact.