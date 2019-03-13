Inside the Landon Collins contract

Getty Images

Safety Landon Collins can now sign his contract in Washington, and here’s a summary of the terms of the deal that Collins will receive.

1. Signing bonus: $15 million.

2. 2020 option bonus: $6 million.

3. 2019 base salary (fully guaranteed): $1 million.

4. 2020 base salary (fully guaranteed): $10 million.

5. 2021 base salary: $12.5 million, guaranteed for injury at signing and fully guaranteed as of the fifth day of the 2021 league year.

6. 2022 base salary: $11.5 million.

7. 2023 base salary: $12.5 million.

8. 2024 base salary: $13.5 million.

9. 2021-2024 per-game roster bonuses: $31,250 per game; $500,000 per year.

10. 2020-2024 workout de-escalators: $200,000 per year.

11. 2019 workout de-escalator: $175,000.

The deal has a full guarantee of $26 million at signing and a practical guarantee at signing of $32 million. The total guarantee is $38.5 million, and the total practical guarantee is $44.5 million.

The total value is $84 million over six years, with $16 million paid out in 2019, a total of $32 million paid out through year two, and a total of $45 million paid out through year three.