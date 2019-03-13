Inside Trent Brown’s new deal

Posted by Mike Florio on March 13, 2019, 3:35 PM EDT
Getty Images

It was negotiated (wink nod) in a matter of minutes, and it was the first deal that emerged during the legal tampering window on Monday. Here’s a look inside the final version of the contract to be signed by new Raiders tackle Trent Brown.

Per a source with knowledge of the deal, Brown receives a $10 million roster bonus in 2019, a $5 million salary in 2019, and a whopping (and fully guaranteed) salary of $21.25 million in 2020.

The deal also includes non-guaranteed base salaries of $13.75 million and $15 million in 2021 and 2022, respectively, along with annual workout bonuses of $250,000.

It’s a simple and straightforward deal. Simple and straightforward enough to be negotiated, in theory, only a few minutes after the window for permissibly negotiating such deals opened.

Permalink 9 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

9 responses to “Inside Trent Brown’s new deal

  1. Major $$$ paid out once franchise relocates to NV.

    BUT, if the LV stadium isn’t ready in time there’s gonna’ be a major windfall for California in all new Raiders’ tax filings.

  5. He’s not a bad player, but those numbers are insane. There is no way he will live up to those numbers.

  6. Blatant tampering aside, it was smart of Brown’s agent to go with a roster bonus and also back load the deal a bit to when the Raiders are in Nevada where there is no personal state income tax. California’s jock tax remains the dumb idea that keeps on giving.

  7. You have to remember the Raiders still have 2 #1, and 2 #3 in next year drafts. 2020- Brown makes the same $ as D. Carr—-gotta keep the books right.

    Go Raiders!

  8. Trent Brown is a decent player but the Raiders had to grossly overpay him because Gruden’s high 2018 OT draft picks Kolton Miller & Brandon Parker were busts and they were therefore desperate for a starting OLT. Also with what Gruden has “done” with the team and with his out-of-control ego, they are the least attractive FA destination.

    It was different just 2 years ago when the Raiders looked like a young up-and-coming team that was enticing to quality FA’s and therefore they could’ve gotten them for FAIR MARKET VALUE.

  9. araidersfan says:
    March 13, 2019 at 4:35 pm
    Trent Brown is a decent player but the Raiders had to grossly overpay him because Gruden’s high 2018 OT draft picks Kolton Miller & Brandon Parker were busts and they were therefore desperate for a starting OLT. Also with what Gruden has “done” with the team and with his out-of-control ego, they are the least attractive FA destination.

    It was different just 2 years ago when the Raiders looked like a young up-and-coming team that was enticing to quality FA’s and therefore they could’ve gotten them for FAIR MARKET VALUE

    ——————-

    This has not, and will never happen. The 70’s are over kid.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!