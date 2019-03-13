Inside Trent Brown’s new deal

Getty Images

It was negotiated (wink nod) in a matter of minutes, and it was the first deal that emerged during the legal tampering window on Monday. Here’s a look inside the final version of the contract to be signed by new Raiders tackle Trent Brown.

Per a source with knowledge of the deal, Brown receives a $10 million roster bonus in 2019, a $5 million salary in 2019, and a whopping (and fully guaranteed) salary of $21.25 million in 2020.

The deal also includes non-guaranteed base salaries of $13.75 million and $15 million in 2021 and 2022, respectively, along with annual workout bonuses of $250,000.

It’s a simple and straightforward deal. Simple and straightforward enough to be negotiated, in theory, only a few minutes after the window for permissibly negotiating such deals opened.