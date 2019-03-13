Jaguars re-sign A.J. Cann

Getty Images

The Jaguars are hanging onto their starting right guard.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the team has re-signed A.J. Cann ahead of the start of the new league year. Cann has reportedly agreed to a three-year deal worth a little more than $15 million.

Cann joined the team as a third-round pick in 2015 and has started 59 games for the team over the last four years. That kind of durability has been rare on the Jacksonville line and Cann played the most snaps of any blocker during the 2018 season.

The Jaguars released right tackle Jermey Parnell and have six other free agents among the linemen who cycled through the lineup last year. That likely means Cann will be seeing some new faces around him when the Jags get back to work in April.